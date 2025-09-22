Don’t use These medicines for treating fever, pain and bacterial infection

LAHORE – The Drug Control Directorate in Punjab has seized large quantities of fake medicines from various markets across the country.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with regulatory authorities, led to the discovery of counterfeit drugs used for treating fever, pain, bacterial infections, ulcers, anxiety, and more.

Following these findings, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued multiple Rapid Alerts to warn the public and healthcare professionals about the potential risks of these falsified products. The fake medications were found to be illegally manufactured and already distributed in the market.

Among the seized items were fake antibiotics, nasal sprays, anti-allergy drugs, gastrointestinal medicines, and diuretics.

According to DRAP, some samples—including a fake diuretic—were tested by official drug testing laboratories and declared counterfeit. These substances may pose serious, even life-threatening health risks.

DRAP revealed that the counterfeit drugs were falsely labeled under the names of well-known national and multinational brands. The packaging mentioned addresses in Karachi and Kasur, further adding to the deception.

The list of identified counterfeit products includes:

Esomax 500mg tablets (Batch C1699)

Klacid 500mg tablets (Batch 722269XV)

Ditron tablets (Batch DIT)

Leventos 375mg and 625mg tablets (Batches LF2, LF4)

Sulfera Suspension 1g/5ml (Batch SL6)

Fioron Nasal Spray 50mcg (Batch NF4)

Droxil Capsules 500mg (Batch RC5)

Bromz 3mg tablets (Batch 0007)

These products were declared counterfeit under Section 3 of the Drug Act 1976, as they lack verified active ingredients, proper quality assurance, and legitimate manufacturing authorization.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unregistered medicines found in pharmacies or stores.