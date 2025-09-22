Healthcare workers in Sindh announce OPD closure amid protest

KARACHI – Employees of government hospitals in Sindh have announced the closure of all outpatient departments (OPDs) from tomorrow, in protest to press for their demands, including a 50% increase in the Disparity Allowance, a 70% raise in salaries, and the withdrawal of pension deductions.

According to reports, government hospital employees across Sindh have demanded that the Disparity Allowance be increased by 50%, salaries of all permanent employees from Grade 1 to Grade 22 be raised by 70%, group insurance and benevolent fund payments be made on time, and no deductions be made from pensions.

Union leaders declared that starting tomorrow, OPDs and offices of Sindh’s government hospitals will remain completely closed, with only emergency services to be provided.

This announcement was made after a meeting of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), held at Civil Hospital Karachi. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Young Doctors Association (YDA), Young Nurses Association (YNA), Allied Health Professionals Association Sindh, Sindh Paramedical Staff, Pakistan Paramedical Staff 041 & 2076, Young Paramedical Staff, and Sindh Employees Alliance, including Chairman Haji Muhammad Ashraf Khaskheli.

Leaders clarified that the move is aimed at securing legitimate rights for government employees, and the boycott will continue until the government takes positive steps.

They further emphasized that all government employees across Sindh stand united on one platform and will not shy away from any sacrifice in their struggle for their rights.