Multan Court sentences Jamshaid Dasti to Seven Years over Fake Degree

MULTAN – A District and Sessions court sentenced former National Assembly member Jamshaid Dasti to seven years in prison for possessing a fraudulent graduation degree.

Sessions Court Judge announced verdict amid ongoing concerns over the authenticity of educational qualifications among public officials in Pakistan.

Dasti, who was previously disqualified from holding public office by the Election Commission due to multiple fake degrees and concealed assets, has not commented on the ruling. Legal experts expect potential appeals or bail petitions in the coming days.

Investigations revealed that Dasti had acquired seven degrees from different cities, including Multan and Karachi, all of which were later invalidated. His secondary and intermediate certificates had already been canceled, while his Shahadat-ul-Almia, FA, and BA degrees were also declared bogus.

In a notable earlier incident, Dasti resigned after failing a Supreme Court-administered test of religious knowledge required for his Shahadat-ul-Almia degree.