New polio case detected in Hyderabad, Pakistan’s tally rises to 27

HYDERABAD – Authorities on Monday confirmed a new polio case in Sindh’s Hyderabad district, pushing the nationwide total to 27 this year.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad’s National Institute of Health reported that the latest case involves an eight-month-old girl.

Sindh’s total has now reached seven cases in 2025, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the most affected province with 18 cases. Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan have each reported one case so far.

The detection comes just weeks before a nationwide anti-polio drive scheduled for October 13–19, aiming to vaccinate around 45.4 million children under five with the help of over 400,000 workers.

Earlier this month, a sub-national campaign covered 88 districts, including Hyderabad, reaching about 21 million children. Polio remains an incurable, highly infectious disease, with repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) offering the only effective protection.