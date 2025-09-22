SC returns IHC judges’ petitions challenging CJ powers

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has returned the constitutional petitions filed by five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), raising objections over their maintainability.

According to sources, the Registrar’s Office objected that the petitions failed to specify any question of public interest or identify which fundamental rights had been violated to justify invoking Article 184(3) of the Constitution. It stated that the judges filed the petitions under the extraordinary jurisdiction of Article 184(3) due to personal grievances.

The Registrar further noted that the Supreme Court’s Zulfiqar Mehdi vs PIA ruling does not allow petitions under Article 184(3) based on personal disputes, and the required elements for such petitions were not fulfilled. The judges neither provided a solid reason for filing the petitions nor clarified the parties to be notified.

The petitions were filed by Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Babar Sattar, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, challenging the powers of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.