Three transgender persons found shot dead in Karachi’s Memon Goth

KARACHI – The bodies of three transgender individuals were discovered in the Memon Goth area of Karachi’s Malir district.

Rescue teams reported that all three had been fatally shot, and the victims were later moved to a nearby hospital for legal and medical procedures.

Police said the victims appeared to have been shot at close range, and their bodies were found only a few steps apart.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation and are working to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken serious notice of the killings and instructed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible. “The culprits must be caught without delay, and I expect a full report,” he stated.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives, the chief minister emphasized that the transgender community is among the most vulnerable in society and must be treated with respect and protection.

He asserted that the state will not tolerate violence against innocent or marginalized individuals.

Meanwhile, the transgender community has staged a protest, urging authorities to arrest the suspects and bring them to justice.