Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

Web Desk 08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023
Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023
Source: file photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Today, you may have fruitful results for past   investments. Keep trying to explore new avenues. All singles may find their soul mates. Love birds can go ahead in terms of weddings. Enjoy the spirits of friendship.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

This day may bring your work turn to be excellent. You will meet new people, beneficial in near future in terms of business and work. Today, your community can aid you to develop your business. Every type of siblings’ problems will be   settled down now.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will face fitness issues with you and your parents. You may apparently to spend your hard-earned money into unworthy things. You will lose your patience over pretty issues in office. Stay calm and relaxed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you can implement new thoughts in to your work and business. You may make investments more capital into your business for future growth. Your income can boost your business with apt use of social Media.

Leo (July 22 - August 22)

Today, your situations at workplace can make you busy with various new tasks.  You will plan to increase business and strategize policies for profit. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success.

Virgo (August 22 - September 22)

It will be right time to start your postponed projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You may additionally expect some spiritual travel. You may also go for work related travel. You will need to facilitate the needy.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find situation unfavorable at work place. You can also face losses during this period.it is advised to no longer make investments into new business. Your profits can now convert into loses. Stay conscious and calculated.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

You may be happy, you may additionally be busy in domestic and business associated issues. You may assume mental peace and happiness round you. You may additionally sense healthier. You may also be busy in home affairs.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

You may be happy over your fitness related issues. Your profits can increase and expenses are less, would possibly raise your bank balance. You will be ready to control your opponents and hidden enemies.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

You will feel healthy and wealthy in the friends Company today. You may be more intellectual in terms of knowledge. Love birds can have fun with their joyful moments. Stay positive and supporting to others.

Aquarius: (January19 - February18)

Today, your time seems to be negative. You will face limitations in your professional path. Shall keep patience and shall try to avoid taking any quick call. You shall pay attention of your parents. Your relations together with your seniors will possible to be improved.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you will get excellent end result of your tough work. You may go for short business or work associated visits, which is able to be useful in near future. Your subordinates and siblings can aid you in your tough choices. Jobseeker can get an appropriate job. Stay blessed and blissed.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –22 April 2023

09:05 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 17th April 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

09:10 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 95.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: