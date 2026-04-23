Financial Times praises key role of ‘Pakistani Military Man Trying to Save US-Iran Talks’

LONDON – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly stepped into one of world’s most sensitive geopolitical crises, attempting to mediate between US and Iran in what is said to be high-risk, behind-the-scenes peace initiative.

In its report, Financial Times cited diplomatic and intelligence sources said Munir, a two-time former intelligence chief, has taken an unusually active and direct role in efforts to revive long-stalled US–Iran negotiations, positioning Pakistan as an unexpected but increasingly central intermediary in global diplomacy.

After presiding over first US–Iran interactions in decades, General Asim Munir remained in Tehran for several days. During this visit, he allegedly engaged in extensive contact with Iran’s top political leadership, senior military officials, and even representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), it said.

These engagements, according to sources, were part of a broader attempt to bridge communication channels between two adversaries whose relations have remained frozen for years.

COAS is said to have remained in continuous contact with White House, which observers see as rare dual-track diplomatic operation involving both Tehran and Washington at highest levels.

The initiative reportedly comes amid a broader warming of US–Pakistan relations, driven by emerging economic and strategic discussions involving minerals, cryptocurrency, and broader financial cooperation.

Trump, according to the report, called General Munir as “outstanding,” signaling an unusual level of personal diplomatic engagement between a sitting US president and a foreign military leader.

Pakistani-led effort appears to be focused on restarting dialogue that has remained stalled since the collapse of earlier frameworks such as the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, originally negotiated in Geneva and Vienna.

Unlike previous European-led mediation attempts involving Qatar, Oman, and EU states, Pakistan’s approach is more direct, centralized, and intelligence-driven, relying heavily on Munir’s security background and deep understanding of Iran’s internal power structures.

Despite early momentum, the process reportedly hit a major roadblock this week when Iran refused to participate in proposed negotiations in Islamabad.

The collapse has highlighted the deep mistrust between the two sides, with analysts warning that fundamental disagreements remain unresolved.

Ahead of second round of US-Iran Talks, President Trump refused to lift maritime pressure measures, while Iran remains unwilling to make concessions under what it describes as coercive conditions.

A temporary ceasefire extension was reportedly secured through appeals from Pakistani leadership, including both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir. However, this diplomatic breathing space did not translate into progress on core nuclear issues.

Pakistan’s emergence as a mediator has surprised world, particularly given its traditionally limited role in US–Iran diplomacy. However, recent developments suggest Islamabad has attempted to position itself as a neutral bridge amid rising regional instability.

Pakistan’s relations with Tehran improved despite previous border clashes in 2024. At the same time, its strategic ties with the United States and Gulf partners have strengthened, placing Islamabad in a delicate and potentially risky balancing act.

General Munir’s intelligence background is seen as central to Pakistan’s approach. Having previously led key intelligence institutions, he is believed to have deep familiarity with Iran’s military architecture and internal security dynamics.

During his reported visit to Tehran, he is said to have held direct meetings with senior Iranian military figures, further reinforcing Pakistan’s unusually hands-on role in the process.