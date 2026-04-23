National Resources Limited Site comes under Attack in Balochistan’s Chagai

QUETTA – A site of the minerals company National Resources (Private) Limited (NRL) has been attacked in southwestern province of Balochistan.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Darygawan area of Chagai district, where unknown armed individuals targeted an NRL operational site.

After the attack, security forces, including FC troops, responded promptly and moved to secure the area. The company said that the site has since been brought under control, while clearance and search operations are still ongoing in order to ensure the safety of personnel and infrastructure.

National Resources (Private) Limited (NRL) confirmed that it is maintaining close coordination with law enforcement agencies and will continue to provide updates as further verified information becomes available. The company made it clear that the safety and security of its employees and operations remain its highest priority.

National Resources Limited is a privately owned Pakistani company registered in Quetta. It operates as a joint venture between Fatima Fertilizer, Liberty Mills, and Lucky Cement.

According to details available on the company’s official website, NRL holds an exploration license covering approximately 500 square kilometers in Balochistan, focused on the exploration of gold and copper resources.