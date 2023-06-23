Search

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 23, 2023

Web Desk 08:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2023
Daily horoscope – June 23, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may confront the biggest financial loss .You need to accept his reality that human life is uncertain and unclear for everyone. This may challenge your nerves and understanding but you will have to bear this loss. 

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may have got unexpected a bonus of handsome amount in workplace. This will bring you an immense joy and pleasure. You have clear perspective in life. Start following your set goals to achieve. Stay calm and relaxing.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have been feeling shy over expression and confession of love. It’s high time to confess and acknowledge the feeling of love for beloved .that this day may turn to be a sign of love for you. Be relaxed and calm tonight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you need to adapt an attitude of acceptance while facing criticism. But you have to express sense of humor while talking with others. Your beloved will realize your sincerity and true love today. Be realist and assisting for others.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may bring an immense vitae and motivation to deliver goods. You may very likely experience many hypocrite and insincere people. Some people will suffer due to this guise. Be realist and confront every crisis and pain with bravely and rationally. Be a leader and help all your friends at workplace.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you must be realist and positive to find a challenge at workplace created by your juniors. Your vision and insight will sort out all things. Create new and innovative ideas for the organization. Be positive and alert tonight.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, it’s very good that the way you interact with other people is of huge importance. You may find a position to help yourself reaching goals. The most important thing is not to react emotionally when matters don’t go your way. Be focused and determined to strive for goals.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, your plans may be practical but you have to show the best energies for their achievements and accomplishments. It’s not often you let your imagination run away with you but luck could easily happen in your favor today. 

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, the harder you have pushed yourself of late the less you seem to have gained from your efforts. It is possible that you should take the hint and slow down a bit. Be realist and flexible in dealing with others.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find an important time to improve yourself on every level. All challenges will be keep coming but patience and forbearance will resolve all issues. Be a leader and foresee the future prospect.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

 Today, you have to be honest with yourself about what it is you really want from life. It is true that many times in the past you have pursued goals but you often face failure. Change you’re thinking now to come pace with the world. Be Happy and blessed.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you may swing into reality and imganination.you must try hard to complete all tasks done because all undone tasks will be tormenting yourself with thoughts. Be visionary and bold to face bitterness of life.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 20 June 2023

09:03 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Daily horoscope – June 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Daily horoscope – June 17, 2023

09:03 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan to attend SCO summit virtually

11:24 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 23, 2023

08:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317.5 320.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 369 372
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.2 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.02 772.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.83
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 746.55 754.55
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Karachi PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Islamabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Peshawar PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Quetta PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sialkot PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Attock PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujranwala PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Jehlum PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Multan PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Bahawalpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujrat PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nawabshah PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Chakwal PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Hyderabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nowshehra PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sargodha PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Faisalabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Mirpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: