Private company fined Rs1.2 million for dismissing female employee during maternity leave

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million on a private organization for terminating a female employee during her maternity leave.

The decision was issued by Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment Fouzia Viqar.

In addition to the financial penalty, the organization has been directed to implement comprehensive corrective measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

The ombudsperson also ordered the employer not to take any retaliatory action against the complainant.

According to FOSPAH, the complainant was employed in the accounting department of the organization. The employee’s services were terminated through a phone call while she was on approved maternity leave.

The ombudsperson’s office stated that dismissing a woman during the period of maternity leave constitutes harmful treatment. It further held that such conduct amounts to gender-based discrimination and psychological harassment under the law.

The ruling emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of women in the workplace and ensuring that maternity leave does not become a basis for adverse employment decisions.

The case highlights the legal protections available to employees against discriminatory practices and reinforces employers’ obligations to provide a safe and equitable working environment.