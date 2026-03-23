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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates – 23 March 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:50 am | Mar 23, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan remained stable due to Eidul Fitr and Pakistan Day holidays. US Dollar remained one of the most closely watched currencies, trading at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs280.30 for selling. Meanwhile, the Euro stood at Rs319.98 (buying) and Rs324.05 (selling), reflecting steady demand in the European currency segment.

UK Pound Sterling continued to trade at higher levels, with buying at Rs370.36 and selling at Rs374.25, maintaining its position among the strongest currencies in the local market.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.55 for buying and Rs76.90 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs73.80 and Rs74.75, respectively. The Qatari Riyal also showed stability, standing at Rs73.19 (buying) and Rs74.35 (selling), reflecting consistent remittance flows from the Gulf region.

Currency Exchange Rates (Pakistan)

Currency Symbol Buying ) Selling )
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.30
Euro EUR 319.98 324.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.36 374.25
UAE Dirham AED 75.55 76.90
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.19 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 194.97 198.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.80 741.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.01 205.15
China Yuan CNY 36.60 37.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.90 35.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.55 896.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.30 66.50
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.71 165.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 716.00 726.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.84 218.25
Swedish Krona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.10 8.25
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Mar-2026/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-22-march-2026
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