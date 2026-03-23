‘No Compromise on Security’: President, PM send strong message on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led nation in paying tribute to sacrifices that built the country, renewing a collective pledge of unity, resilience, and unwavering strength in the face of every challenge.

In strongly worded messages, both leaders declared that the South Asian nation stands today as living testament to the unwavering determination, resilience, and vision of its founding generation. They stressed that the nation remains united, resolute, and fully prepared to confront any challenge that threatens its stability and progress.

President Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s remarkable journey, noting how the country overcame early post-independence hardships to build strong institutions, enhance defense capabilities, and wage a relentless fight against terrorism. In a firm warning, he asserted that no hostile group would be allowed to exploit foreign soil to undermine Pakistan’s security.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored government’s success in steering the economy toward sustainable growth despite formidable obstacles. Turning to regional tensions, he stressed that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar also marked occasion with passionate message, honoring the courage and vision that led to Pakistan’s creation. He paid glowing tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who led the independence movement with unmatched resolve and conviction. Acknowledging ongoing economic challenges, Dar expressed confidence that national unity would see Pakistan through difficult times.

Reinforcing tough stance on security, he declared Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicating terrorism, noting that ongoing actions against militant threats are part of a broader mission to ensure national safety. He paid heartfelt tribute to the country’s brave soldiers and citizens who continue to lay down their lives for a secure future. He also reiterated steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan’s military leadership inlcuding Chief of Army Staff and CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation. They described March 23, 1940, as a defining moment that ignited the vision for an independent homeland.