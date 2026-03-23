Pakistan embassy in Beijing commemorates National Day with formal ceremony

BEIJING – The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing commemorated Pakistan’s National Day with a formal and dignified ceremony held at its premises. The event was attended by Embassy officials, members of the Pakistani community in China, and their families.

H.E. Mr Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the People’s Republic of China, hoisted the national flag and delivered remarks on the occasion. Messages from the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister were read out during the proceedings.

In his address, Ambassador Hashmi extended heartfelt felicitations to the Pakistani diaspora in China. He reaffirmed the enduring relevance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s guiding principles, Unity, Faith, and Discipline, noting that these remain central to advancing Pakistan’s national development and security priorities in an integrated manner.

Highlighting the longstanding and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China, the Ambassador underscored the significance of 2026 as a landmark year marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He described this milestone as an opportunity to reflect on shared achievements and to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

The Ambassador also outlined the Embassy’s continued focus on facilitating investment in 21 priority sectors, aligned with Pakistan’s national development agenda. He emphasised the importance of leveraging China’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) capacity to support skills development. Additionally, he noted ongoing efforts to expand collaboration in education, research, business, science and technology, emerging industries, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.