On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Pakistan’s national flag was illuminated on Dubai’s today.

According to details, a stunning light display of the Pakistani flag was showcased on the world’s tallest building at 7:20 PM. The green and white colors lit up the tower, symbolizing love and unity with Pakistan.

This special light show was आयोजित to mark the 86th Pakistan Day. In Pakistan, Pakistan Day was first celebrated on March 23, 1959. Seven years after independence, the country’s first indigenous constitution was enforced on March 23, 1956, under the leadership of and .

Enacting and implementing the new constitution was considered a major achievement. Therefore, the government of the time declared it a historic day and decided to celebrate it annually on March 23 at the official level as Republic Day with great enthusiasm.

It is worth noting that the often features special lighting displays for national flags and important occasions, serving as a beautiful example of global unity and cultural harmony.