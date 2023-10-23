Army Chief Asim Munir attends NUST convocation

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir attended the annual convocation of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Asim attended the Master Convocation Ceremony at the NUST, stressing the importance of education.

In his address, Gen Asim said education is not a choice but a necessity. He congratulated the students for starting a new journey. Bachelor’s, master’s and PhD students received degrees during the convocation week.

Degrees are being awarded to over 3,500 graduates from all NUST schools at the main campus in seven core disciplines, the ISPR press release said. Gen Asim extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty members.

Speaking to the students, the COAS commended NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation.

Gen Asim emphasized that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead. He stressed figuring out and analyzing challenges facing Pakistan and put their intellectual resourcefulness to find their solutions.