Electricity units at Rs22.98 for industries, agriculture under Roshan Maeeshat program

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolled out “Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package”, promising a massive boost to the country’s industrial and agricultural sectors.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with industrial experts, business leaders, and farmers at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz revealed that industries and farmers will now get additional electricity at heavily subsidized rates from November 2025 to October 2028. Extra electricity will be available at a stunningly low Rs22.98 per unit, compared to the current Rs34 for industries and Rs38 for agriculture.

Sharif assured that domestic consumers and other sectors will not bear any burden, emphasizing that this initiative is designed to fuel economic growth without penalizing anyone else.

He praised Federal Minister for Power Sardar Leghari and his team for their visionary efforts, calling the package “commendable and forward-looking.”

“This initiative will catapult Pakistan’s industries and agriculture onto the regional stage, attract fresh investment, and create thousands of jobs,” PM Shehbaz said. Reflecting on last year’s winter relief package, he noted that 410 gigawatt-hours of additional electricity had already energized industries, boosted exports, and generated employment.

“The path from crisis to stability was not easy, but with the dedication of our economic team and the support of the business community, Pakistan is now on the road to progress,” he added.

Reaffirming his government’s vision for economic self-reliance, PM Shehbaz expressed confidence that “with determination and teamwork, Pakistan is set to achieve full economic sovereignty.”