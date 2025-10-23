PAF Chief leads Strategic Talks in Romania to boost military cooperation

BUCHAREST – Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu embarked on a high-profile official visit to Romania, where he met Mr Eduard Bachide, State Secretary of Defence, and General Gheorgiță Vlad, Chief of Defence of Romania.

The joint meeting underscored renewed commitment to deepening military cooperation between Islamabad and Bucharest.

During discussions, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to strengthen its strategic partnership with Romania, describing the relationship as one rooted in shared values of peace, stability, and regional security. He streessed the Pakistan Air Force remains fully dedicated to expanding operational collaboration, exploring new frontiers of joint training, technology sharing, and professional advancement to enhance the capabilities of both air forces.

Romanian Defence officials lauded Pakistan Air Force’s legendary combat record and operational brilliance, expressing keen interest in learning from PAF’s extensive experience in modern air warfare and tactical excellence.

Romanian Chief of Defence commended PAF’s professionalism and reaffirmed his country’s intent to boost bilateral defence cooperation through joint exercises, training exchanges, and interoperability initiatives aimed at building a long-term strategic alliance.

Observers view Air Chief Marshal Sidhu’s visit as a milestone in Pakistan’s expanding defence footprint in Europe, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-Romania relations. The engagement not only highlights the growing international recognition of PAF’s operational prowess, but also reflects the mutual determination of both nations to confront emerging global security challenges through united efforts and sustained collaboration.