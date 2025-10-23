Pakistan calls out Israel’s Illegal and Provocative Bill to annex West Bank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan slammed Tel Aviv’s latest push to extend control over occupied West Bank, including its illegal settlements, calling the move a blatant violation of international law.

Islamabad reaffirmed its unwavering support for an independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, vowing to work with international partners to uphold Palestinian rights.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry warned that such unlawful actions threaten regional stability and demanded urgent global intervention. The controversial legislation, advanced in the Knesset on Wednesday, includes plans to annex Maale Adumim, a massive settlement east of Jerusalem, and potentially the entire West Bank.

A senior official said the time has come to assert full sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria, using biblical term for the West Bank, igniting fears of escalating tensions in the region.

Palestinian authorities immediately condemned vote, stressing that Israel has no sovereignty over Palestinian lands, including Gaza and Jerusalem. Jordan also joined the chorus of criticism, calling the move a “blatant violation of international law” and a serious threat to the two-state solution.

Even US officials are warning Israel to reconsider. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that annexation at this time could derail ongoing peace efforts and warned that parliamentary votes and settler violence risk destabilizing fragile agreements in Gaza.