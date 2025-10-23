Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 23 October, 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Oct 23, 2025
Gold Hits Rs356,900 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, reflecting a similar downturn in international markets as price of gold per tola dropped by Rs7,538, closing at Rs437,362. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs6,463 to Rs374,967.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, local prices had remained stable at Rs444,900 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs437,362
Lahore Rs437,362
Islamabad Rs437,362
Peshawar Rs437,362
Quetta Rs437,362
Sialkot Rs437,362
Hyderabad Rs437,362
Faisalabad Rs437,362

In the global market, gold prices slipped as well. The international rate was reported at $4,150 per ounce — including a $20 premium — showing a fall of $85, according to the APGJSA.

Silver prices also moved downward, shedding Rs151 to reach Rs5,110 per tola.

Analysts attributed the decline to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after gold’s recent record rally. Investors are now waiting for key U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could influence future trends in precious metals.

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now