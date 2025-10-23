Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 23 October, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, reflecting a similar downturn in international markets as price of gold per tola dropped by Rs7,538, closing at Rs437,362. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs6,463 to Rs374,967.
A day earlier, on Tuesday, local prices had remained stable at Rs444,900 per tola.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs437,362
|Lahore
|Rs437,362
|Islamabad
|Rs437,362
|Peshawar
|Rs437,362
|Quetta
|Rs437,362
|Sialkot
|Rs437,362
|Hyderabad
|Rs437,362
|Faisalabad
|Rs437,362
In the global market, gold prices slipped as well. The international rate was reported at $4,150 per ounce — including a $20 premium — showing a fall of $85, according to the APGJSA.
Silver prices also moved downward, shedding Rs151 to reach Rs5,110 per tola.
Analysts attributed the decline to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after gold’s recent record rally. Investors are now waiting for key U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could influence future trends in precious metals.