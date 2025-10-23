Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 23 October, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down mid week, reflecting a similar downturn in international markets as price of gold per tola dropped by Rs7,538, closing at Rs437,362. The rate for 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs6,463 to Rs374,967.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, local prices had remained stable at Rs444,900 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs437,362 Lahore Rs437,362 Islamabad Rs437,362 Peshawar Rs437,362 Quetta Rs437,362 Sialkot Rs437,362 Hyderabad Rs437,362 Faisalabad Rs437,362

In the global market, gold prices slipped as well. The international rate was reported at $4,150 per ounce — including a $20 premium — showing a fall of $85, according to the APGJSA.

Silver prices also moved downward, shedding Rs151 to reach Rs5,110 per tola.

Analysts attributed the decline to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and profit-taking after gold’s recent record rally. Investors are now waiting for key U.S. inflation data due later this week, which could influence future trends in precious metals.