Latest

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 23 October 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Oct 23, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market on Thursday, showing only minor fluctuations against major global currencies. According to the latest exchange rate data, the US dollar was being bought at Rs 282.65 and sold at Rs 282.85, reflecting continued steadiness in the greenback’s position.

Euro traded at Rs 331.75 (buying) and Rs 335.25 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling maintained its premium, quoted at Rs 380.75 for buying and Rs 383.75 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham stood at Rs 76.85 (buying) and Rs 77.85 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was noted at Rs 75.50 and Rs 76.15, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar trading at Rs 913.40 (buying) and Rs 922.40 (selling), continuing as the strongest foreign currency in the basket. Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar remained firm at Rs 731.25 / Rs 738.75 and Rs 746.70 / Rs 754.20, respectively.

Australian Dollar closed at Rs 185.45 / Rs 190.45, while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs 205.50 / Rs 212.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now