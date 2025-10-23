Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 23 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market on Thursday, showing only minor fluctuations against major global currencies. According to the latest exchange rate data, the US dollar was being bought at Rs 282.65 and sold at Rs 282.85, reflecting continued steadiness in the greenback’s position.

Euro traded at Rs 331.75 (buying) and Rs 335.25 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling maintained its premium, quoted at Rs 380.75 for buying and Rs 383.75 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham stood at Rs 76.85 (buying) and Rs 77.85 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal was noted at Rs 75.50 and Rs 76.15, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar trading at Rs 913.40 (buying) and Rs 922.40 (selling), continuing as the strongest foreign currency in the basket. Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar remained firm at Rs 731.25 / Rs 738.75 and Rs 746.70 / Rs 754.20, respectively.

Australian Dollar closed at Rs 185.45 / Rs 190.45, while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs 205.50 / Rs 212.50.