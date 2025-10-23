Punjab to start Special Emergency Helpline to combat Vigilante Groups, Extremist Mobs

LAHORE – In wake of recent violent events, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved full-scale crackdown on extremist groups, illegal residents, and mafia networks, declaring “zero tolerance” for anyone challenging the authority of the state.

Chairing key security meeting in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz gave the green light for sweeping operations across Punjab, ordering law enforcement agencies to “act decisively and without hesitation.”

The meeting approved strict enforcement of the Loudspeaker Act, establishment of district whistle-blower cells and creation of a special Punjab Police Helpline 15 unit to track extremists and illegal foreign nationals.

Citizens have been urged to report suspicious activities immediately as the government moves to tighten its grip on security and public safety.

Maryam Nawaz also announced mobile police stations to take law enforcement directly to the people, promising swift justice and stronger governance at every doorstep.

Making her stance crystal clear, the chief minister said the operations target extremist and militant elements only, not any sect or religious group. She ordered daily progress reports from district officials, detailing action against illegal residents, tax evaders, and deportation cases.

Punjab government has also banned all posters, banners, and advertisements promoting extremist organisations. Property owners renting to undocumented individuals will face immediate prosecution under the Tenancy and Passport Acts.

In a major warning to online agitators, cases will now be registered under the PECA Act against anyone spreading hate speech or extremist propaganda on social media.