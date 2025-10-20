TLP Chief Saad Rizvi, brother reportedly hiding in Azad Kashmir after Muridke violence

LAHORE – Punjab government continues to tighten noose around Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and now authorities traced party chief Saad Rizvi and his brother Anas Rizvi, who reportedly fled to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after the government’s crackdown in Muridke.

Local media reports said law enforcement agencies shared information with Kashmir authorities and requested their cooperation in apprehending the two fugitive leaders. The development comes amid growing speculation within TLP circles that Saad Rizvi is already in custody.

Officials revealed that after the police operation in Muridke, multiple special teams comprising senior officers from the Punjab Police and other agencies were deployed to track down the Rizvi brothers.

Saad Rizvi and Anas Rizvi were first spotted leaving a protest camp in Muridke on foot before escaping on a motorcycle. An emergency alert was immediately issued to law enforcement agencies, warning that TLP chief and his brother were heading toward nearby streets with an unidentified biker.

Despite the alert, the three suspects managed to evade capture, triggering a wave of social media rumors suggesting the brothers had been injured during the escape.

Authorities later traced the duo’s last known location to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and have now sought assistance from the regional government for their arrest.

Punjab government formally recommended a ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, forwarding a summary to the federal government for approval. The move comes as part of a broader effort to curb the group’s influence and financial operations.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified around 95 bank accounts linked to Saad Rizvi. Officials said that 15 of these accounts were interest-bearing, and investigators are now working with the respective banks to obtain detailed records of financial transactions.

As part of the crackdown, the Punjab government has also identified 61 seminaries (madrasas) operated by TLP across the province. The future of these institutions was discussed during a meeting between provincial authorities and Sunni scholars, where two proposals were debated.