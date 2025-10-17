Punjab approves ban on TLP over protest violence

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), following violent protests organized by the religious group over the Gaza conflict.

Information Minister of Punjab, Azma Bokhari, revealed this decision during a press conference in Lahore, highlighting the group’s disruptive actions during their protest.

Bokhari emphasized that Pakistan’s role in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza had been internationally recognized, but the protest by TLP occurred after a peace agreement had already been reached. During the demonstration, property damage and violence were reported, including the burning of police vehicles.

“Did burning police cars resolve the Gaza issue?” Bukhari questioned, adding that the state could no longer tolerate such acts of violence and disruption. She stated that the Punjab government had sent a summary to the federal government, recommending a nationwide ban on TLP.

This comes after reports earlier in the week indicated that the provincial government was preparing to recommend banning the religious group and seizing its assets.

More to follow…