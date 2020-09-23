Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov 15
12:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Share
GILGIT - General Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be held on 15th November this year.
According to details, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the general elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The summary for the general elections was forwarded by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Express yourself with a phone that speaks to ...10:56 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- US State Department warns Americans to avoid gatherings in Belarus, ...09:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in digital connectivity09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with financial gaps via ...08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan takes key step to promote economic diplomacy11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment allegations
03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020