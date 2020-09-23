Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov 15
12:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov 15
GILGIT - General Elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be held on 15th November this year.

According to details, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the general elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The summary for the general elections was forwarded by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

