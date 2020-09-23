PM Imran directs to ensure availability of wheat on reasonable prices 

08:27 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to ensure availability of wheat on reasonable prices 
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure availability of sufficient stock of wheat in line with the requirements of the commodity at affordable prices in the country.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad on availability of wheat and sugar and their prices in the country on Tuesday, the premier said that wheat and sugar are basic needs of the people and availability of these commodities should be ensured on reasonable prices.

The Prime Minister was apprised that 400,000 metric tons of wheat has so far been imported by the private sector, while one million metric tons of the commodities will arrive in the country next month.

Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan informed that 1.5 million metric tons of wheat is being imported by government for which a tender to procure 330,000 metric tons has been floated, while more tenders will be offered soon.

More From This Category
LHC orders to shut brick kilns from Nov 7 to Dec ...
01:28 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov ...
12:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield ...
11:44 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
PM Imran lauds Turkish President for raising his ...
11:14 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
Middle schools reopen in Federal Capital, Punjab, ...
10:45 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss economic situation today
09:12 AM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut
01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr