Web Desk
08:53 AM | 23 Sep, 2020
President Arif Alvi approves Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 aimed at to help regulate the medical sector through implementation of uniform standards to ensure quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.

According to media details, the President also approved Pakistan Medical Tribunal Bill 2020 aimed at establishing a Special Judicial Tribunal for resolving disputes in the medical and health sectors.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Islamabad Capital Territory Rights of Persons with Disability Bill 2020 to provide help protect and promote rights of persons with disabilities in society in accordance with Islamic injunctions and provisions of the constitution.

