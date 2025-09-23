Kp Cm Announces Rs1 Crore Compensation For Tirah Valley Blast Victims

PESHAWAR – In a shocking and tragic incident in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, at least 25 civilians, including women and children, were killed in what local officials describe as mortar and bomb fire, however official sources called it IED explosion.

The horrific event, which occurred around 2 a.m., has sparked outrage across the region.

Amid different statements on matter, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced Rs 1 crore compensation for families of the victims and condemned the killings, calling them “tragic and unacceptable.” He vowed to take urgent steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

A jirga of local elders is set to meet with senior military officials to devise a strategy to restore peace in Tirah, modeled after successful operations in Bajaur. Lawmakers and local leaders are calling on citizens to visit the site and demand justice, warning that the killing of civilians has become a recurring nightmare in the region.

A massive explosion at a compound in Tirah Valley, claimed lives of 24 people, including civilians and alleged militants. Authorities say 14 of the deceased were suspected militants, while the remaining victims were civilians who were either nearby or with the militants at the time of the blast.

Police stated that the compound was being used as a bomb-making facility by Fitna-e-Hindustan commanders Aman Gul and Masood Khan, where weapons were also being stored. The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby homes, leaving residents in shock.