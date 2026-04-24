Avoid THESE Routes in Islamabad amid Traffic Restrictions for US-Iran leaders’ Visit

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic authorities rolled out sweeping road closures ahead of arrival of Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi. The federal capital is being transformed into a tightly controlled security zone, with multiple key arteries either shut down or heavily restricted.

Red Zone, along with extended security perimeter, will remain completely sealed to all vehicular traffic. This move effectively brings movement in the administrative center to a standstill. Islamabad Expressway stretch between Korang and Zero Point has been fully closed, while unpredictable, intermittent shutdowns on Srinagar Highway are expected to further choke traffic flow across major commuting routes.

Authorities have also imposed a strict blanket ban on heavy vehicles entering Islamabad from any direction. Transport operators have been strongly warned to avoid the capital altogether during this period to prevent severe congestion and delays across the road network.

To manage the widespread disruption, an extensive diversion plan has been activated. Residents of G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 sectors have been directed to use 9th Avenue via Margalla Road for movement between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Traffic approaching Zero Point from Faisal Avenue will also be rerouted onto 9th Avenue, significantly reshaping normal commuting patterns in the city center.

In case the critical stretch between Zero Point and Korang Chowk is closed, motorists will be redirected through a longer alternate route starting from 9th Avenue via Srinagar Highway, continuing through Stadium Road, and then connecting to Rawal Road via Chandni Chowk and Murree Road to reach Korang.

Further south, if movement between Park Road and Club Road is blocked, traffic will be diverted toward Tramri Chowk, placing additional pressure on already busy peripheral roads.

Commuters traveling between Bhara Kahu and both Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been advised to rely on Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road as primary alternatives to avoid closures.

Meanwhile, those traveling between Rawalpindi Saddar and Islamabad can use Colonel Sher Khan Road leading to Faqeera Aabpara Road, or alternatively depend on 9th Avenue for access.

On the intercity freight front, heavy vehicles moving from GT Road Peshawar to Lahore will now be diverted through Taxila Motorway, Chaki Interchange, and Chak Beli Road via Rawat GT Road. The reverse route will apply for traffic moving from Lahore toward Peshawar.