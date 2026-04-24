Islamabad man arrested for comparing Tarnol Railway Crossing to Strait of Hormuz

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani social media users are known for their sharp criticims, and witty remarks, and a triggering post about a busy railway crossing in Islamabad ended in legal action.

Islamabad police detained a local citizen after a social media post comparing Tarnol railway crossing to the “Strait of Hormuz” sparked serious legal action.

Khurram Nazir, a resident of Dhok Paracha, was taken into custody after authorities claimed his online post suggested that closing the Tarnol railway crossing, described in his post as being as strategically important as the Strait of Hormuz, could “solve all problems.”

The controversy erupted during routine checking within the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station, where a sub-inspector reportedly came across the viral post. The content was quickly escalated, and ASI Zafar Abbas verified through multiple channels that the post had indeed been uploaded by Nazir.

After confirmation, police seized his mobile phone and examined the post as part of the investigation.

An FIR was then registered at Tarnol police station, stating that the post violated Section 144 in light of the prevailing security situation. Authorities further accused the content of being provocative and capable of influencing public behavior toward blocking the railway crossing.

The case includes multiple legal provisions under the Pakistan Penal Code: Section 188 (disobedience to lawful order), Section 341 (wrongful restraint), and Section 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

Meanwhile, Islamabad has been under heightened security for five consecutive days amid expected Iran–US talks, with multiple roads and routes closed, causing widespread public inconvenience.