Man robbed of digital currency near Karachi airport

KARACHI – A man was reportedly robbed of $8,600 in digital currency near Karachi airport, along with his mobile phone, laptop, and other belongings.

According to the victim’s father, his son left home on Wednesday night to travel to Lahore. The online taxi driver stopped at a petrol station, where four armed men forced the victim into their double-cabin vehicle.

The men reportedly kept him in the vehicle for over an hour, during which they accessed his digital account and withdrew $8,600.

The attackers also took his personal belongings and, after assaulting him, abandoned him in the Korangi area before fleeing.

The victim’s father added that the Airport Police Station has not yet received a formal complaint regarding the incident.