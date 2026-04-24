SBP returns complete deposits of $3.45 billion to UAE

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has repaid deposit of $1 billion to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) UAE.

The payment was returned on 23 April 2026 days after deposits of $2.45 billion were repaid last week, SBP said in a social media post on X.

“This completes the repayment of total deposits of $3.45 billion to UAE,” read the statement.

Earlier this month, SBP received funds of $1 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 20 April 2026.

This was the second tranche of the $3 billion deposit recently agreed by Saudi Arabia, the bank said in a press release, adding: “First tranche of $2 billion has already been received in the value date of 15 April 2026”.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced fresh $3 billion financial support package for Pakistan and extended its existing $5 billion deposit for a longer term.

It was revealed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during his visit to Washington for the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings.

It signals renewed backing for Pakistan’s fragile external account. With rising repayment pressures and limited foreign exchange reserves, the Saudi support is seen as a timely boost that could help stabilize the country’s financial outlook and ease immediate funding concerns.

FinMin Aurangzeb revealed financial breakthrough, saying that Saudi Arabia will pump additional $3 billion in emergency financial support, expected to be disbursed as early as next week. KSA also agreed to extend its existing $5 billion deposit for a longer tenure, moving away from short-term annual rollovers.

He called package as arriving at a “critical moment” for Pakistan’s economy, helping shore up foreign exchange reserves and stabilize the country’s external account position.