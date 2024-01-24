Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Web Desk
08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will make efforts for your loved ones at home. You may increase interest in family matters which you have been ignoring. Attractive offers will be received. Blood relations will get stronger. You will be courageous. Be an optimist to start new business deals.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, it’s time to call your power back to you, beautiful. It’s time to reclaim the reins of your life with the inner knowing that you deserve to shine. It’s time to reconnect with your sense of purpose and make magic in collaboration with Spirit. Stay calm and contended.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you don’t have to do everything by yourself as you may have help offered by your nearest. The stress and tension isn’t serving you today .So, there’s nothing you cannot get through as long as you’re working on the same team. Don’t get frustrated with criticism.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This day brings you such a time to dream up a new world into being and to take inspired action. Today, you may find a time to make magic in collaboration with positive spirit .Your inner knowing that every step in the right direction counts. 

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may have a choice between choosing the unfamiliar and leaving the old paradigm behind. Choose yourself the tasks which brings you joy. Know that what you’re making space for is far more productive for others. Be grateful and thankful for buddies’ help.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

This day you need to contemplate on how you can show up for your fellow in the midst of these turbulent times. But that doesn’t mean your personal finances should suffer in any way. Clear your pending payments to avoid any inconvenience.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you will uplift others and inspire them to shine in their own uniqueness. If you answered this in the affirmative, take it as a sign that you’re on the right track. Don’t shy away from doing your bit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

This day seems very beneficial and productive for you. Remember, try to save your time and energy as your currency. Instead of saying yes to everything that comes your way, be selective. Make a conscious effort to connect with your soul elevation with some mystical experiences.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

This day reminds that you’re feeling for yourself and you’re ready to make big things happen for you, both personally and professionally. Plan rationally and stick to these plans steadfastness .Unleash your hidden talent. Feel the pulse of traders.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, It’s all about home, family and belonging. You may be spreading good vibes and connecting with your soul family on a deeper level. Remember, learning to accept people as they are will make you realist and stronger.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, be conscious and alert when you are connected with the feminine force. Remember, rituals and practices are deeply personal so don’t engage yourself in arguments.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Dear Pisces, you are joy and bliss. You are laughter and pleasure. You are artistic creativity. You are already all that you aspire to be. All you have to do is open your eyes. All you have to do is open your eyes and recognize the beauty and grace that is your being .Be realistic in settling issues.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan knocks IHC door to get bail in Toshakhana case, £190 million scandal

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: