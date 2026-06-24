Abu Dhabi to Fujairah journey cut to 1 Hour 45 Minutes as UAE unveils Passenger Rail Service starting AED 55

ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates has officially launched its first passenger train service to link multiple emirates through a modern, high-speed railway network, significantly reducing travel times and enhancing mobility for residents and visitors alike.

The historic initiative was formally inaugurated by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the newly established passenger railway station in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials and key stakeholders involved in the project, underscoring the strategic importance of the railway network to the UAE’s future growth.

Public passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah are scheduled to begin on June 30, offering travelers a journey time of just 1 hour and 45 minutes, substantially faster than conventional road travel. Fares will start at AED 55, while Premium Class tickets will be available from AED 120, providing passengers with a comfortable and efficient alternative for inter-emirate travel.

The expansion plan is already underway. New railway stations in Dubai and Al Dhaid are expected to open on September 30, 2026, extending the network’s reach and accessibility. Further growth is planned with rail services set to launch in Abu Dhabi’s western Al Dhafra region in December 2026. Sharjah’s central railway station is also slated to join the national rail network in March 2027.

Officials call this project a transformative investment that will do more than improve transportation. The railway is expected to stimulate trade, attract investment, boost tourism, and support broader economic development across the country. Transportation experts also point to major environmental benefits, as a shift from road to rail could reduce traffic congestion and encourage more sustainable travel options.

Beyond its domestic impact, the project is being viewed as potential stepping stone toward future railway connections with neighboring Gulf countries. Such links could strengthen regional integration, facilitate cross-border trade, and create a more connected transportation network throughout the Gulf region.