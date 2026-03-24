Field Marshal Asim Munir dials Donald Trump in major push for US–Iran Peace Talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir reportedly spoke with US President Donald Trump as conflict between United States and Iran continues to escalate.

In dramatic turn that could reshape the trajectory of escalating Middle East conflict, Pakistan stepped into the spotlight as a key behind-the-scenes mediator between Washington and Tehran. The development follows confirmation from White House that Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, held a high-level phone call with Donald Trump on Sunday, an exchange believed to have touched on urgent efforts to contain the widening crisis.

Preliminary plans are being discussed for direct US–Iran negotiations to be held in Islamabad as early as this week. If realized, the talks would mark a significant diplomatic breakthrough in a war that began nearly a month ago and has already intensified regional instability. However, despite mounting speculation, no official confirmation has been given regarding the venue, and neither Washington nor Tehran has formally agreed to sit down at the table.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is believed to be making arrangements to travel to Islamabad, though uncertainty remains over Iranian participation. On the US side, Pakistani sources suggest that Vice President JD Vance could emerge as the leading negotiator should talks proceed, potentially sidelining figures such as Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who previously played roles in Iran-related negotiations.

Diplomatic momentum appeared to build further after PM Shehbaz Sharif held phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following the Munir–Trump call. Both leaders reportedly underscored the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue, and a diplomatic resolution to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

On the Iranian front, parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf has been floated as a possible head of delegation. However, he has publicly dismissed reports of imminent negotiations as baseless. Adding to the complexity, Iranian diplomatic sources have expressed deep mistrust of Washington, signaling strong resistance to engaging with previously involved US negotiators such as Witkoff and Kushner. One source described the situation as one of “zero trust,” reflecting lingering suspicions over past negotiations that Iran now believes may have been used strategically ahead of military action.

Iran claims that prior negotiations were ongoing when the US launched its bombing campaign, leading Tehran to conclude that diplomatic overtures may have been used as a diversion. This perception has further hardened Iranian skepticism toward any renewed talks involving the same American negotiating team.

Trump also signaled potential willingness to pause US strikes, offering what he described as “very strong” ongoing discussions with Iranian officials. He claimed that the two sides are close to broad areas of agreement, though details remain unclear. Trump has also issued a five-day ultimatum tied to earlier warnings, threatening severe action against Iran’s energy infrastructure if conditions related to the Strait of Hormuz are not met. His recent remarks have already had ripple effects in global markets, contributing to a drop in oil prices below $100 per barrel as hopes of de-escalation briefly improved sentiment.

Iran, however, continues to deny any direct negotiations with the US, while acknowledging that messages have been exchanged indirectly through third-party states. Countries including Pakistan, Oman, Turkey, and Egypt are reportedly acting as intermediaries, quietly facilitating communication in an effort to prevent further escalation.

Pakistan’s involvement is particularly notable given its strategic relationships across the region. The country maintains ties with both Iran and Gulf nations, and recently signed a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Pakistan’s army chief is known to have a close rapport with Trump, who has previously referred to him as his “favourite field marshal.”