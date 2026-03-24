Pakistan may host possible US–Iran delegation for talks this week: report

TEHRAN – Israeli media reported that high-stakes negotiations between United States and Iran are expected to take place in Islamabad, possibly by the end of this week.

According to these claims, the talks may have reached critical stage where senior-level officials from both sides could finally sit across the table face-to-face, a move that, if it goes as expected, will be breakthrough in otherwise tense and long-frozen relations.

As per reports, Iran’s delegation could include prominent political figures like Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf along with other senior officials. On the US side, the delegation is expected to feature high-profile names including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Vice President JD Vance.

US based journalist claimed on the social media platform X that Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt are working behind the scenes to facilitate indirect communication between Washington and Tehran. These efforts reportedly involve discreet exchanges of messages aimed at laying the groundwork for a possible agreement.

Separate sources indicate that officials from Egypt and Pakistan have already held individual meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, with discussions centered on ending ongoing hostilities and addressing broader disputes between the two sides.

Trump has also previously suggested that backchannel communications with Iran are ongoing, hinting that progress may be imminent.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry told Anadolu Agency that US delegation is expected to arrive in Pakistan within the next two days for possible talks aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran. Islamabad is being described as playing a quiet but pivotal mediating role in these developments.

Despite these reports, Iranian officials have denied that direct negotiations are currently taking place. Nevertheless, Pakistan continues to position itself as a neutral intermediary, pushing for de-escalation amid rising geopolitical pressure and growing international attention on the potential talks