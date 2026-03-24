Iran launches Fresh Attacks on US, Israeli targets, rejecting Trump claims of Ceasefire Talks

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – Iran stunned world by launching its 78th wave of missile attacks against US bases in Gulf and Israel, further intensifying fears of a widening regional conflict amid ongoing reports of ceasefire negotiations.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), these operations are being carried out under “Operation True Promise 4,” under which multiple strategic targets across the region have been struck using advanced missile and drone capabilities. Iranian officials claim that the latest wave of attacks targeted key Israeli locations including Eilat, Dimona, and northern Tel Aviv, where coordinated strikes were carried out using multi-warhead missiles and drones.

IRGC confirmed the deployment of long-range ballistic missiles such as Emad and Ghadr, showin Tehran extended strike capabilities. In addition, Iranian authorities stated that not all of their combat units, including Revolutionary Guard forces and Basij militias, have yet been fully mobilized, warning that these forces could be deployed if the situation escalates further, potentially pushing the conflict into an even more intense phase. Amid this growing military pressure, an Iranian military official issued strong and direct message to US President Donald Trump, urging him to shift his focus away from social media statements and instead observe developments in the skies, stock markets, and oil prices, while warning that Iran is preparing to deliver a major “surprise” with significant consequences.

Iran’s Conditions for Talks

As tensions continue unabated, Iran reportedly outlined six strict strategic conditions for any potential end to hostilities, framing them as part of a broader legal and security framework.

A senior Iranian official confirmed that while multiple regional countries and mediators have presented ceasefire proposals, Iran responded with its own demands. These conditions include a firm and enforceable guarantee that the war will not resume, the closure of US military bases in the region, the withdrawal of hostile forces along with compensation for war damages, a complete cessation of conflict across all regional fronts, the establishment of a new legal framework governing the Strait of Hormuz, and legal action against anti-Iran media activities along with the expulsion of those involved.

Although the report does not specify which countries or intermediaries conveyed these conditions to the US and Israel, Iranian media suggest that political and security circles are urging serious consideration of these demands.

Another Iranian official indicated that the country is proceeding cautiously under a pre-planned strategy, asserting that Iran has already inflicted major damage on enemy air defense systems and now claims to have achieved air superiority. Despite this, Iranian sources acknowledge that the likelihood of an immediate ceasefire remains low, although Tehran remains open to any potential resolution provided its conditions are met.

On Monday, Trump announced temporary pause on potential strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure, citing what he described as positive and productive discussions between the two sides. US reportedly agreed to halt any military action for at least five days despite prior expectations linked to deadlines concerning the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump stated that diplomatic efforts are now being prioritized to resolve the crisis, revealing that recent discussions reportedly covered around 15 key points of agreement and that both sides have shown interest in reaching a broader deal.

Trump said the United States does not want Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and that negotiations are ongoing with that objective in mind, while also noting that contact has been made with Iran’s top leadership and that both sides have expressed willingness to move toward an agreement. However, he cautioned that there is no certainty of a final deal and acknowledged that several challenges remain unresolved.