Pakistan introduces work-from-home to save energy costs

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has taken key decisions under an austerity drive to reduce electricity, fuel, and operational expenses, including limiting staff presence in offices.

Reports said the measures were taken due to the energy crisis triggered by the Middle East situation (Iran war) and rising oil prices. Government offices will now remain open only four days a week, from Monday to Thursday.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be observed as holidays, while essential sectors such as banks, hospitals, industry, and agriculture will remain unaffected.

Under the new policy, only 50% of staff will be present in offices at a time, while the remaining 50% will work from home.

The first group will attend office on the first two days (e.g., Monday–Tuesday) and work remotely for the rest of the week, while the second group will attend on the next two days (Wednesday–Thursday) and work from home otherwise.

Reports added that preparations for implementing the work-from-home model have been completed, and the new schedule will come into effect in key ministries and departments from tomorrow.