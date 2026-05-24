PM Shehbaz hails Trump’s ‘Extraordinary’ Peace Push in call with Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised US President Donald Trump’s “extraordinary efforts for peace,” after high-level international consultations involving Pakistan’s top military leadership.

According to official statements and reports, Trump held wide-ranging phone call with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, UAE, Jordan, and Pakistan, in what is being described as a critical moment in ongoing efforts to revive Iran–US peace talks.

In a social media post, POTUS called the call “very good,” noting participation from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, the presidents of the UAE, Türkiye and Egypt, Qatar’s Emir and senior officials, as well as the kings of Jordan and Bahrain. He also confirmed a separate positive conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sharif said Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir represented the country in the call, praising his “tireless and relentless efforts” throughout the peace process. He said the discussions provided a “valuable opportunity” to assess the regional situation and advance efforts toward lasting peace, adding that Pakistan remains committed to diplomacy and hopes to host the next round of talks.

Pakistan is playing an increasingly active role in efforts to restart stalled Iran–US negotiations after a planned second round of talks in Islamabad was not held.

Earlier, direct Iran–US dialogue had taken place in Islamabad on April 11–12 following a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on April 8. While those talks ended without a final agreement, they also did not collapse, keeping the diplomatic channel open.

Subsequently, a planned visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad for further negotiations was cancelled, though the ceasefire reportedly continued after intervention requested from Pakistan’s leadership.

Diplomatic momentum has since intensified. US President Trump has warned that negotiations are in their final stages, while also signaling possible military action if no agreement is reached within a limited timeframe. He has also indicated that a draft memorandum of understanding on Iran has been largely finalized and could include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade route.

Pakistan stepped up behind-the-scenes diplomacy. Field Marshal Asim Munir recently completed a high-level visit to Tehran, where he held detailed discussions with Iranian leadership that reportedly led to “encouraging progress,” according to ISPR.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also confirmed continuous contact with Pakistan’s military leadership, praising Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also made multiple visits to Iran within days, engaging senior Iranian officials as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The developments come amid reports that negotiations are moving beyond general discussions into detailed bargaining over an interim framework covering sensitive issues including the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and guarantees against renewed conflict, raising expectations of a potentially historic breakthrough.