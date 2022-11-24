DG ISPR trashes baseless ‘terror launch pads’ allegations by Indian army officer
tells Indian forces to avoid irresponsible rhetoric, vitriolic communication
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday dismissed Indian army officer's allegations about ‘terror launch pads’ in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
In a series of tweets, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations strongly rejected the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer regarding terror related activities in AJK.
Addressing the hostile statements by the Indian armed forces officer, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar called it an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset which showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought.
...The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent (2/5)— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 24, 2022
The Army spokesperson said the fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so-called ‘launch-pads’ and ‘terrorists’ are an attempt to divert attention from Indian army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by International Law and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions.
The tweet further continued that the Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting.
Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability, DG ISPR said, adding that desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions including recently in the Balakot episode.
Gen Babar said that in the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology.
More to follow...
