Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Thursday).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of the Pulwama district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and other areas.