Okara woman killed in assault by WAPDA staff over electricity meter

OKARA – A woman was reportedly killed after allegedly being subjected to physical abuse by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) officials in Okara.

The incident occurred in the Somiyan Bhulo area of Okara, where WAPDA officials went to collect an electricity bill from a man named Zafar Iqbal and began to remove the electricity meter.

According to the FIR filed by the police, the deceased, identified as Anwar Bibi, intervened and tried to stop the officials from removing the meter.

In response, the WAPDA officials allegedly assaulted her, leading to her death.

The police have confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against five WAPDA employees on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband.

Special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused officials.