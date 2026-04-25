Petrol Price in Pakistan increased despite drop in ex-refinery costs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government jacked up Petrol and diesel prices despite a noticeable reduction in ex-refinery costs, raising serious questions over pricing adjustments and tax policies.

Over past week, the ex-refinery price of petrol declined by Rs 3.14 per litre, while diesel saw reduction of Rs 3.44 per litre. However, instead of passing on the relief to consumers, prices were pushed upward.

Earlier, the government had already raised fuel prices by Rs 26.77 per litre, further deepening the burden on the public. After this latest revision, petrol has reached Rs 393.35 per litre, while diesel now stands at Rs 380.19 per litre.

The fresh increase is driven not by refinery costs but by sharp rises in taxes and inland freight adjustments. Official documents reveal major hike in the Inland Freight Equalisation (IFE) margin for high-speed diesel, which increased by Rs 30.21 per litre, pushing the total IFE margin up to Rs 37.75 per litre.

The petroleum levy on petrol was also increased by Rs 26.77 per litre, further adding to the final consumer price. The decision sparked debate as citizens face rising fuel costs despite falling base prices, with critics pointing to heavy taxation and policy adjustments as the main drivers behind the surge.