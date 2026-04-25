PM Shehbaz, Iranian President discuss Shifting Ground in Fragile US–Iran Engagement Efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held urgent phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as behind-the-scenes diplomatic activity continues to accelerate after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent visit to Islamabad.

The premier stressed need for tight coordination between Islamabad and Tehran at a time when regional tensions remain elevated and the future of ongoing negotiations appears increasingly uncertain.

The high-level contact came shortly after Araghchi’s intensive diplomatic engagements in Pakistan, where he held top-level meetings before moving on to Muscat as part of a broader regional tour that also includes Moscow. His discussions in Oman are expected to focus on bilateral relations as well as the wider regional crisis, adding further momentum to an already active diplomatic circuit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during the call, praised Iran’s continued diplomatic outreach, particularly Araghchi’s Islamabad visit, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to serve as a neutral and sincere mediator. He emphasized that Pakistan, along with friendly partners, remains committed to doing “everything possible” to promote peace and stability in the region.

Islamabad witnessed a wave of intense diplomatic activity in recent days, followed by heightened speculation after Araghchi’s departure and the sudden cancellation of a planned US delegation visit. The unexpected developments have triggered questions over what was discussed in closed-door meetings between Pakistani and Iranian officials, with backchannel diplomacy reportedly operating at full pace.

Questions arise whether Iran used the Islamabad visit to quietly communicate its core demands, especially amid reports that US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire window to allow Tehran time to prepare a consolidated position. However, no official details have been confirmed by any side, adding to the growing sense of uncertainty.

Pakistan continues to position itself as a critical diplomatic bridge between the parties, maintaining communication channels and facilitating indirect engagement. However, officials and analysts alike acknowledge that this mediating role is becoming increasingly complex as tensions persist and both sides hold firm to their positions.

Despite the uncertainty, Araghchi described his visit to Pakistan as “very fruitful,” openly appreciating Islamabad’s “brotherly efforts” to support peace. He confirmed that Iran had outlined its stance on a practical framework aimed at a permanent resolution of the conflict, while also casting doubt on Washington’s willingness to fully commit to meaningful and sustained diplomacy.