US–Iran Talks 2.0 in dire straits as Witkoff, Kushner cancel Islamabad Visit

ISLAMABAD – The expected US–Iran talks in Islamabad ended without even started as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrapped up a key visit while Washington cancelled planned envoy mission meant for further engagement.

Araghchi held extensive, closed-door meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir during what officials described as intense and strategically significant discussions on the region’s rapidly deteriorating security situation. Iranian foreign minister later called the visit “very fruitful,” while praising Pakistan’s role as an important mediator working to prevent further escalation in an already volatile region.

Behind the closed doors, the discussions reportedly carried far deeper implications. Araghchi is said to have firmly presented Tehran’s negotiating position, laying out Iran’s demands along with strong reservations over US expectations. He stressed Iran’s call for a “workable framework” aimed at a lasting resolution of tensions, while also questioning whether Washington is genuinely committed to meaningful diplomacy.

Pakistan’s leadership, meanwhile, pushed strongly for dialogue over confrontation. Officials highlighted the urgency of sustained diplomatic engagement, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing the interaction as warm and cordial and reiterating the need for peace and stronger Pakistan–Iran relations. A separate high-level meeting between Araghchi and General Asim Munir further underscored the military and strategic dimension of the talks.

US President Donald Trump reportedly called off a planned visit by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were expected to travel for further Iran-related discussions. Trump dismissed the visit as unnecessary, claiming the United States “has all the cards” and insisting that Iran could reach out if it truly wanted negotiations. He also pointed to confusion within Iran’s leadership, suggesting uncertainty over who is actually in control.

Despite scrapping the diplomatic outreach, Trump stopped short of signalling a return to military escalation, leaving the situation hanging in uncertainty.

The developments come amid an already fragile and informal ceasefire between the US and Iran, with major disputes still unresolved. Core issues such as sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, and the sequencing of concessions continue to block progress and deepen mistrust between both sides.

While Washington had been preparing for direct engagement, Tehran maintained that no formal meeting was planned, instead relying on Pakistan’s mediation channel to communicate its position.