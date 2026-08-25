Pakistan debunks Afghan Taliban’s False Narrative on Badakhshan Violence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan hits back at Afghan Taliban over fresh anti-Pakistan claim, rejecting spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s statement linking Pakistan Army to armed clashes in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan as misleading and fabricated.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a detailed fact-check, dismissing Mujahid’s remarks made during an interview with Afghan media outlet. Mujahid claimed that Pakistan Army personnel were present during the armed clashes in Badakhshan. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information, however, flatly rejected the allegation and said the claim had no factual basis.

Islamabad said violence in Badakhshan shows Afghanistan’s own growing security and administrative challenges, rather than Pakistani involvement. Available independent reports indicate that the clashes are linked to internal armed resistance against what it described as the Taliban’s unrepresentative and repressive rule.

Pakistan argued that attempts to portray the fighting as the result of foreign involvement were being used to divert attention from the Taliban regime’s internal problems.

Information Ministry said Pakistan consistently supported a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and has no interest in destabilising its neighbouring country. The ministry also urged Taliban government to stop blaming Pakistan and instead confront the growing problems stemming from its own governance.

It further alleged that the Taliban regime is turning to anti-Pakistan propaganda to mask its declining influence and growing resistance inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan said Taliban’s attempt to present Afghanistan’s escalating armed clashes as an external issue was based on baseless and fabricated allegations. The ministry’s fact-check made its position clear: linking the violence in Badakhshan to Pakistan is contrary to the facts and misleading.

The latest war of words comes as Afghanistan faces mounting internal security challenges, with Islamabad accusing the Taliban regime of shifting the blame toward Pakistan instead of addressing the unrest within its own borders.