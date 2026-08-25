What Offer did Washington send Iran through Field Marshal Asim Munir?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir returned from Tehran after high-stakes diplomatic mission aimed at preventing further escalation in the US-Iran conflict.

Soon after his return, Arab media outelts claim that the top general conveyed key US proposal to Iranian leadership. During his visit, Munir held meetings with Iran’s President, Parliament Speaker and Foreign Minister. He also met Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Washington’s reported proposal involved lifting the blockade and easing sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and stopping attacks by Iran-linked proxy groups.

The report said CDF’s meeting with Rezaei was clear and decisive, with Pakistani army chief reportedly pressing Iran to halt attacks by groups aligned with Tehran.

Munir also reportedly urged Iran to return to the commitments outlined in the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding reached in June. According to the source, he told Iranian officials that both Washington and Tehran shared responsibility for disrupting implementation of the understandings.

The talks reportedly focused on three urgent objectives: preventing the conflict from escalating further, restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and finding a diplomatic route toward ending the war.

Pakistan has been attempting to facilitate communication between Washington and Tehran and revive diplomatic engagement between the two sides. Munir’s visit to Tehran therefore comes as part of Islamabad’s broader effort to reduce tensions and create space for negotiations.

With Strait of Hormuz remaining central to the regional crisis and the US-Iran confrontation threatening wider instability, Pakistan’s diplomatic push places Islamabad in a delicate role, trying to bring two fiercely opposed sides back toward dialogue while preventing the conflict from spiralling further.