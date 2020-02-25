Former mayor of Karachi Nemat Ullah Khan passes away
12:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2020
Former mayor of Karachi Nemat Ullah Khan passes away
KARACHI - Veteran politician and former Karachi mayor Nemat Ullah Khan has passed away at the age of 89 today (Tuesday).

According to media details, Nemat Ullah Khan was ill for some time.

He remained Ameer of Jamat-i-Islami (Karachi) for a long time and also served as Mayor Karachi from 2001 and 2005.

Nemat Ullah Khan also remained member of the central consultative committee of Jamat-i-Islami (JI) and he also served as chairman of Al-Khidmat Foundation of JI.

Khan did masters in journalism from the University of Punjab and did LLB from Karachi University.

Sonya Hussyn was never in my books for MPTH: Khalil ur Rehman
12:35 AM | 26 Feb, 2020

