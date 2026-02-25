Pakistan seeks stronger reforms with backing From World Bank

KARACHI – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb demanded tighter federal oversight and improved coordination with provinces to guarantee the successful rollout of structural reforms.

The discussion took place during talks with country director of the World Bank, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, and centered on strengthening cooperation under the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Pakistan’s ambitious reform agenda.

Key issues on table included population management, human capital development, climate resilience, agricultural modernization, and energy sector sustainability. Officials stressed that effective implementation of reforms requires not only provincial execution but also active federal engagement in planning, monitoring, and oversight.

Aurangzeb stressed that without stronger coordination, policy fragmentation could undermine progress. He called for improved institutional collaboration and transparency in project design to ensure development initiatives deliver measurable results.

World Bank representative reiterated the institution’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform trajectory and enhanced information sharing. Discussions also reviewed developments in the agricultural sector, with a focus on productivity gains, value chain improvements, and expanded access to finance to stimulate private investment.

Energy sector reforms also featured prominently, as both sides explored long-term solutions to strengthen financial viability and sustainability. Technical teams will continue consultations to identify practical pathways aligned with Pakistan’s fiscal and development priorities.

World Bank further reviewed its ongoing portfolio of development projects and reaffirmed its backing for initiatives aimed at economic stabilization, climate resilience, and human capital growth. Officials signaled readiness to deepen collaboration, including through support from the International Finance Corporation for private-sector-driven development.

Aurangzeb concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to structural reforms and improved governance, emphasizing that development programs must translate into tangible benefits for citizens and sustainable economic growth.