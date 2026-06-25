Three Chinese, two Pakistanis arrested in Islamabad organ smuggling raid

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a major operation at a house in Sector F-7/1 of the federal capital and arrested three Chinese nationals and two Pakistanis allegedly involved in human organ trafficking.

According to the FIA, a raid was carried out at the residence in Islamabad’s F-7/1 sector, during which investigators detained the suspects. However, the identities of those arrested are being kept confidential.

The statement said that during the search, various human organs were recovered from the house. It was further revealed that the Pakistani suspects were allegedly working with the Chinese traffickers as drivers and facilitators in the supply chain.

The FIA added that all suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation. The probe is ongoing, and more details will be released later.